IGP, Buhari, Service Chiefs, Others Lay Wreaths At 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba on Sunday joined President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs to lay wreaths to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The occasion, marked nationally at the National Arcade, Abuja was replicated at various locations across the federation in remembrance of the sacrifices of officers and men of the Armed Forces.

A statement signed by the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the event was marked to ensure the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Other dignitaries present at the ceremony included the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, members of the Federal Executive Council, the Diplomatic Corps, and members of the Force Management Team.

The IGP further commiserated with families and loved ones of officers and men of the armed forces, police force and other paramilitary agencies, who have paid the supreme price in the course of their service to the nation.

He urged every citizen to put hands together to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain while embarking on drives that will continually promote peace and unity, peaceful coexistence and general safety of all and sundry in Nigeria.