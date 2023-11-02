Kogi Central: Akpabio Swears In Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan As Senator

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s dream of becoming a senator was confirmed on Thursday when Senate President, Godswill Akpabio sworn her in as Senator representing Kogi Central in the 10th Assembly.

The journey which began with the conduct of the election on February 25 finally ended in her taking her place among the 109 senators after her court victories.

The Kogi National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal had declared her the winner of the February election before the Appeal Court upheld the decision on Monday.

The All Progressives Congress, APC’s candidate, Abubakar Ohere, had appealed the lower court decision when he said, “I verily know that I have the option of appealing to the Court of Appeal which I shall exercise after due consultation with my lawyers.

“I am confident that we shall triumph at the next floor of justice by pointing to areas where we strongly disagree with the ruling. Your mandate shall be protected.”

However, the appellate court, in its ruling, upheld the earlier judgment of the Tribunal, declaring the PDP candidate as the winner of the election with the lawful votes of 54,354 to Ohere’s 51,291 votes.