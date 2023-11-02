Police Cyber Crime Unit Arrests, Arraigns Instigator, Mienapoma Saint For Cyberstalking, Defamation Of Amnesty Programme

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A suspected instigator, Mienapoma Saint has been arraigned in court on Tuesday, over allegations of cyberstalking and defamation of character of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), and its leadership.

THE WHISTLER gathered on Tuesday that Saint who is associated with Naija Live TV, had disseminated information found to be false and likely to cause a breach of the peace and threats to life.

A statement made available to THE WHISTLER said that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), upon thorough investigation into the complaint detained Saint in their custody on October 10, in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The statement read partly: “In an effort targeted at sanitizing the digital space and protecting its users, Officers of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) have concluded a thorough investigation into a complaint of alleged cyberstalking, defamation of character, acts likely to cause a breach of the peace, and threats to life.

“The suspect had made serious allegations against the Amnesty program and its leadership, implicating them in various heinous activities.

“These accusations investigated and found to be false, were originally disseminated through an online blogging site, Naijalivetv.com, and a Facebook account connected to the suspect.

“The arrest which was executed with the utmost professionalism, became necessary after carrying out a discreet investigation and conducting threat assessments on series of posts linked to the suspects.

“The inciting and misleading posts were not just maliciously targeted at the program but touches upon sensitive matters that are integral to the unity of the Niger Delta Region and have the potential to disrupt peace and harmony in the Area,” the statement said.

The statement further quoted the Director, NPF-NCCC, Commissioner of Police, CP, Uche Ifeanyi Henry as saying that the unit “will not sit in docile stupefaction and watch malicious individuals hide behind the pseudo-anonymity provided by the cyberspace in ripping a fibre in the unity of the Nation apart”.

He added that false allegations, cyberstalking, and the spread of information likely to incite discord will not be tolerated.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and maintaining peace within our communities.

“While the suspect is being arraigned in court today 2nd of November 2023, his arrest and prosecution should serve as a reminder that accountability and truthfulness in journalism are paramount in our society,” the statement read.

The Amnesty Programme is an initiative of the Presidency to sustain peace in the oil-producing states of the federation while serving as a major booster to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue.

The Cooperative Scheme has carried out various training and reintegration programmes, that have fueled socio-economic impact including the recent training of 75 Pilots/Aircraft Maintenance Engineers under the PAP Aviation Resuscitation Program for ex-agitators of the Niger Delta Region.