Kogi Gov Calls For Calm After Youths Burnt Down Police Barracks Over Killing Of Motorcyclist

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has directed investigation into the killing of a motorcyclist and the burning of the Old Police Barracks in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Onogwu Muhammed, Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Bello’s directive is coming some hours after a young motorcyclist was allegedly killed by security operatives on Jan. 22 in Kabba, the statement said.

It further said that trouble began in the town when some angry youths took to the streets and burnt the Old Kabba Police Barracks following the incident.

The statement also said that Bello, however, called on the youths of the area to remain calm and allow investigation into the matter for necessary actions.

It said further that the governor described the incident as unfortunate and warned the people to desist from any action capable of threatening the sustained peace and stability across the state.

It quoted Bello as saying that the government and security authorities would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the hard-earned peace in the state.

It noted that the governor pledged that the circumstances around the killing of the motoryclist would be unraveled and the culprit would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to it, the governor has directed that the Commissioner of Police in the state should investigate and punish the police officer involved in the alleged killing of the young man.