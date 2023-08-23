Kogi Govt Imposes N50m Campaign Fee On PDP, Labour Party Others, Bans Posters In Lokoja, LGA HQs

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kogi State government has imposed a N50-million campaign fee on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party and other political parties that have fielded candidates for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

According to guidelines issued on Wednesday by the State Signage and Advertisement Agency, KOSSAA, campaign posters of other political parties have been banned from Lokoja, the state capital and other headquarters of the local governments in the state.

The guidelines were released by the General Manager of the agency, Osaseyi Richard on Wednesday. He said the agency derived its powers from Section 5(1)(a-o) of the Kogi State Signage and Advertisement Law, 2022.

Other places the government has banned campaign posters of all candidates include Kabba/Bunu, ljumu, Yagba West, Ankpa, Idah, Ayingba, Adavi, Okene and Okehi towns among others.

Richard said, “These guidelines are issued without prejudice to any political party, association or candidate as it is the Agency’s intention to ensure fairness among all participants, while judiciously performing its duties and applying the rules without sentiment or bias, he said.

He announced that, “The following are the guidelines as they apply to all political parties before, during and after the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial elections in Kogi State.

Advertisement

“Political campaign materials on billboards may be deployed on existing structures owned and operated by outdoor advertising practitioners who are duly registered with the Agency and have obtained permits for such sites and structures.

“Each billboard erected must be made of standard and sturdy materials to ensure they do not fall or block the roads or constitute risk to citizenry and commuters.

“Posters must not be pasted on public utility structures such as street lamps, poles, transformers, the Ganaja fly-over and other unauthorised surfaces except as duly authorised by the Agency upon payment of relevant fees.

“In addition to the sum of N5,000,000 fee payment to the Agency by political parties wishing to deploy campaign materials within the state, each billboard erected by parties, candidates or supporters attracts a fee of N2,000,000.

“The sum of N1,000,000 will be charged as fee payable to the Agency by political parties for every banner displayed in public places.

Advertisement

“A refundable caution fee of N50,000,000 shall be charged by the Agency for the deployment of all campaign materials before, during and after the election,” he said.

He therefore announced that, “Campaign posters of all candidates are hereby banned in the following parts of Kogi State: Lokoja Metropolis, Kabba/Bunu, ljumu, Yagba West, Ankpa, Idah, Ayingba, Adavi, Okene, Okehi.

“All political parties and candidates must remove the campaign materials no more than 10 days after the gubernatorial elections on November 11, 2023.

“Parties, candidates and supporters must refrain from the use of unsavoury language on opponents and to be mindful of the contents of their campaign materials.

“Please, note that all participants are strongly advised to adhere strictly to these guidelines as defaulters, or anyone involved in any forms of impunity, lawlessness in the deployment of political campaign materials will be made to face the consequences of their actions,” he said in the statement.