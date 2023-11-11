KOGI: Pressure Mounts On INEC To Further Suspend Results Collation In Yahaya Bello, Ododo’s LGA, 4 Others

Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) suspending collation of results in 9 Wards in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Areas of Kogi State, the electoral umpire has been urged to extend the suspension to 4 LGAs.

The call was made on Saturday by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Muritala Ajaka.

INEC’s National Commissioner and member Information and Voter Education Committee, Muhammed Kudu Haruna, revealed in a statement on Saturday that the Commission has received reports from its officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.

The reports, according to the Commissioner indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene Local Government Areas with the most serious incidents of them occurring in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

The Commission then suspended results collation in 9 wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA, adding that the incidents of electoral malpractices in the 4 other LGAs is being probed and a decision would soon be reached.

Okene LGA is where Governor Yahaya Bello and his anointed candidate, Ahmed Ododo, hail from and is one of the All Progressives Congress’s strongholds.

But amid the announcement by INEC, the Candidate of the Social Democratic party, Muritala Ajaka, in a press briefing, said the electoral umpire should immediately suspend collation in Okehi, Adavi and Okene LGAs immediately.

He added that the Commission has received reports of infractions in those areas, but its ICT staff are busy uploading results from those LGAs on the INEC Results Viewing Portal.

He urged INEC to call its ICT department to order while suspending collation in those LGAs it has identified.