Kuje Jailbreak: NCoS Releases Identities Of 60 Fleeing Boko Haram Inmates

The Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS) has released the names and identities of 60 Inmates of the Boko Haram sect who escaped during the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Service jailbreak.

The Service revealed the information in a series of a pictorial collages featuring their pictures, names and other vital information.

“The following are faces and names of inmates with Boko Haram Terrorism Cases who escaped from Kuje Correctional Service during the jailbreak on 5th July 2022.

“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, please call 07000099999, or 08075050006 or Any Law Enforcement Agency near you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous,” accompanying information on the wanted inmates read.

Some of the escaped inmates

Among those who are wanted is Yasir Salihu, also known a Dan Birni. He had confessed to killing an influential Kaduna cleric, Sheikh Auwal Albani on the order of the late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Also, Kyari Goni, a former commander from Shekau’s faction who willingly surrendered to the military is on the list.

The Spokesman, NCoS, Umar Abubakar revealed to the press that the information is being uploaded to the International Criminal Police Organisation, Immigration and other security agencies’ databases for appropriate action.

On July 5, terrorists invaded the Kuje Correctional Services and freed its members and other criminals remanded in the Facility.

According to the authorities, over 800 inmates escaped while over 400 had been recaptured.