Wadume: Convicted Kidnap Kingpin Regains Freedom After 20 Months In Kuje Prison

Hamisu Bala, a convicted kidnap kingpin popularly known as Wadume, received a grand welcome in his hometown of Ibbi, Taraba State, on Sunday.

Wadume, who was arrested by men of the Intelligence Response Team of Inspector-General of Police in 2019, was released from Kuje prison in Abuja, on Friday, according to reports.

Upon his arrival in Ibbi, Wadume was welcomed by thousands, including youths and women, as he made his way through the town.

During his visit to the Chief of Ibbi chiefdom, Alhaji Salihu Danbawuro, Wadume expressed gratitude for the chief’s support during his trial, stating that the chief and his subjects stood by him and prayed for his safety and well-being while in prison.

The chief, Saliha Danbawuro, told Wadume that he and his subjects were happy that he is out of prison.

“I and the entire people of Ibbi chiefdom are happy that Hamisu Wadume is now back in Ibbi, his hometown,” the chief said, according to Daily Trust.

Wadume’s arrest in 2019 was marred by controversy when soldiers attacked the police team transporting him, resulting in casualties.

The soldiers attached to Battalion 93, Ibbi-Takum road, led by Tijjani Balarabe, allegedly set Wadume free and subsequently killed some of the officers who arrested him, on August 6, 2019..

Balarabe had confessed to using a spoon to remove Wadume’s handcuffs. After his illegal release, Wadume was rearrested two weeks later in Kano.

In August 2022, he was convicted by a Federal High Court in Abuja and sentenced to seven years in prison for escaping lawful custody and unlawfully dealing in prohibited firearms. The charges of kidnapping were not proven against him in court.

During investigations, it was established that Wadume supplied arms and ammunition to terrorists in Northeast Nigeria and cattle rustlers in the north.