Kuje Prison Raid: NCoS Denies Looting VIP Cells

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The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed allegations that valuables worth over N120m belonging to inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja, were stolen during a recent search operation at the facility.

The rebuttal follows reports alleging that officials of the service stole expensive personal items, including a wedding ring and wristwatch valued at over N120m, belonging to former Chairman of Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, during a raid on VIP sections of the custodial centre.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Jane Osuji, the NCoS described the allegations as false.

The NCoS said what took place at the Kuje Custodial Centre was a routine security search conducted professionally and in line with standard operating procedures aimed at maintaining security, discipline and order within the facility.

“The Service wishes to categorically state that the allegation is false, misleading, and inconsistent with the operational realities and established procedures governing custodial facilities in the country,” the statement said.

According to the NCoS, all prohibited items recovered during the operation were properly processed and documented in line with existing regulations.

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It explained that inmates are prohibited from keeping unauthorised personal belongings and large sums of money while in custody, noting that all valuables declared upon admission are officially documented and kept in safe custody until release.

It further stated that available records at the custodial centre did not show that the items mentioned in the reports were declared by any inmate at the point of admission, nor were such items recovered or recorded during the search.

“Consequently, there is no official record supporting the allegation that the said prohibited valuables were in the custody of the inmate(s) within the facility,” the statement added.

The NCoS also stressed that the items allegedly mentioned in the reports qualify as prohibited contraband within custodial centres and inmates are not permitted to retain such items in their possession.

The Service said no formal or informal complaint relating to theft or loss of valuables had been lodged by any inmate or person within the facility through official complaint channels as of the time the statement was issued.

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“The Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje is calm, peaceful and secured,” Osuji stated.

THE WHISTLER had gathered that the operation resulted from a viral video released by cryptocurrency businessman, Linus Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, claiming that he enjoyed preferential treatment during his stay at the Kuje facility.

Sources had alleged that senior officials of the NCoS, led by the Deputy Controller-General in charge of Operations, stormed the custodial centre to search VIP sections.

According to one of the sources, appliances were removed from inmates’ rooms during the operation and valuables allegedly went missing in the process.

“They came to search all the VIP rooms because of the video released by BLORD in Anambra about how he enjoyed his stay in Kuje. They removed all appliances in the rooms and in the process his expensive wedding ring and watch were stolen,” the source had claimed.

Another source alleged that valuables and cash belonging to some high-profile detainees were confiscated without proper documentation.

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The reports also claimed that Ayeni was considering filing a petition against officers allegedly involved in the operation.

Ayeni is currently standing trial over alleged fraud amounting to N15.7bn. He was recently granted N200M bail by an Abuja High Court under conditions including the provision of federal civil servant sureties and a bank guarantee of N15bn.