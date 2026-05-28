How Blord Caused Kuje Prison Raid On VIP Inmates — Source

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A viral video by cryptocurrency businessman, Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, about the alleged special treatment he enjoyed during his stay at the Kuje Correctional Centre reportedly triggered a raid on VIP inmates at the facility, sources told THE WHISTLER.

During the operation, valuables belonging to former Skye Bank Plc Chairman, Tunde Ayeni, including an expensive wedding ring and wristwatch, were allegedly stolen.

The sources said the operation by operatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) was led by the Deputy Controller-General (DCG) of Operations.

One of the sources told THE WHISTLER that the raid targeted VIP sections of the prison following a viral video released by Blord, boasting about enjoying special treatment during his stay at the facility.

“They came to search all the VIP rooms because of the video released by BLORD in Anambra about how he enjoyed his stay in Kuje. They removed all appliances in the rooms and in the process his expensive wedding ring and watch were stolen, amongst others,” the source said.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the officials stormed the correctional centre wearing bulletproof vests and caused panic among inmates.

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“The former chairman of Skye Bank in Kuje prison was searched, during which he was robbed of his wedding ring and wristwatch worth over N120m by officers in charge of Kuje prison,” the source alleged.

THE WHISTLER could not independently verify the allegation.

The source claimed that valuables and cash belonging to some high-profile detainees were confiscated without proper documentation or accountability.

Earlier reports said Ayeni is considering filing a petition against officers allegedly involved in the operation.

Ayeni, a businessman and former chairman of the defunct Skye Bank Plc, is facing trial over an alleged N15.7bn fraud case.

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He was recently granted N200m bail by an Abuja High Court under strict conditions, including sureties who must be federal civil servants and a bank guarantee of N15bn.

Efforts by THE WHISTLER to get the reaction of the Nigerian Correctional Service were unsuccessful.

The spokesperson of the NCoS, Jane Osuji, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to her phone at the time of filing this report.