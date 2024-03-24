KURIGA KIDNAP: We Rescued 76 Females, 61 Males In Zamfara — DHQ

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday, confirmed that it rescued a total of 137 schoolchildren and staff abducted from the Kuriga primary and secondary school, in Kaduna State.

The DHQ in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, Edward Buba said the rescued victims comprising 76 females and 61 males were rescued on Sunday, early morning.

The statement read, “It would be recalled that, on March 7, 2024, troops received information that terrorists had invaded LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LG of Kaduna State During the incident, unconfirmed number of pupils were abducted.

“Following the incident, the military committed to leaving no stone unturned until all the hostages were rescued.

“Accordingly, in the early hours of March 24, 2024, the military, working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation, rescued the hostages.

“The hostages are the same persons who were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“The rescued hostages totalling 137 comprising 76 females and 61 males were rescued in Zamfara State and would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.”