Speaker Abbas Hails Tinubu, Security Agencies For Safe Return Of 137 Kuriga Students

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has hailed the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the release of the 137 students abducted in the Kuriga community of Kaduna State.

Governor Uba Sani, on Sunday morning, broke the news of the release of the students, saying they were unharmed.

Bandits had on March 7 invaded Kuriga, a community in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State, and abducted the students.

Since the unfortunate incident, efforts had been on to ensure their safe release to be reunited with their parents. The combined efforts paid off as Governor Sani announced the release of the students.

Speaker Abbas, who was visibly elated on hearing the news, said “President Tinubu is living up to the task of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.”

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media Musa Kirishi, the Speaker also lauded the Kaduna State governor for his relentless efforts, which culminated in the release of the students, saying “the governor has demonstrated good leadership.”

Similarly, the Speaker hailed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu for the role he played in the release of the students.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen equally commended the security agencies, especially the military, for their determination and commitment in the release of the Kuriga students.

Saluting the Armed Forces, he said “be more steadfast and determined in their operations, as well as ensure the rescue of other Nigerians captured by criminal groups in different parts of the country.”

Speaker Abbas also called for preventive measures against mass abductions.