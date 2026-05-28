Falz, Others Threaten Protest Over 81 Abducted Schoolchildren

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Popular Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, alongside several civil society groups and activists, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the continued captivity of scores of abducted schoolchildren across the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday following the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, the activists said at least 81 Nigerian children remain in captivity after being abducted by terrorists in Oyo and Borno states.

The statement, jointly signed by Falz, Hassan Soweto of the #EndBadGovernanceMovement, and 13 other activists and civil society leaders, accused the Federal Government of failing to take decisive steps to rescue the children.

According to the statement, 39 pupils and seven teachers were abducted from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, Esinele, and L.A. Primary School, Ahoro-Esinele in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The group added that one of the abducted teachers, identified as Mr. Oyedokun Olugbade, was recently killed by his captors.

Advertisement

The statement further noted that another 42 children were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, during an attack on Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“As we marked this year’s celebration, nothing less than 81 Nigerian school children are languishing in captivity,” the statement read.

“It is only right on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebration that we ask President Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Where are our abducted children? Why have they not been found?”

The activists accused both the federal and state governments of responding with mere assurances while allegedly failing to secure the release of the victims.

They argued that Nigerian security agencies possess advanced surveillance and intelligence capabilities capable of tracking criminals and rescuing abductees.

Advertisement

The group also criticised the government for allegedly prioritising political activities over the worsening insecurity in the country.

“While elections are undeniably important, the safety of the lives of average Nigerians and their welfare are more important. A government unable to guarantee this is a failed government,” the statement added.

Drawing parallels with the 2014 Chibok schoolgirls abduction under former President Goodluck Jonathan, the activists said the current administration appeared “clueless” in tackling insecurity.

The coalition called on Nigerians, labour unions, youth groups, and civil society organisations to stage peaceful nationwide protests demanding the rescue of all abducted persons and improved security across the country.

Other signatories to the statement include Executive Director of the Moses Oisakede Leadership Foundation, Mike Igaga, Yusha’u Sani Yankuzo of the Nigeria Patriotic Front Movement, Rufus Olusesan of PERESSA, and representatives of several other advocacy organisations.