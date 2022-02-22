Kwankwaso’s Protégé Reacts To ‘Expulsion’ Of Ex-Gov From PDP

An associate of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed reports of the ex-governor’s expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as fake news.

A letter that surfaced online on Tuesday had purported the Kano PDP to have expelled Kwankwaso for “anti-party activities”.

But responding to THE WHISTLER’s inquiry on the veracity of the letter, Sanusi Bature, a former spokesperson for the Kano PDP governorship campaign, described the report as false.

“I saw it myself. It’s fake news,” Bature told our correspondent.

The fake letter of expulsion went viral on social media days after Kwankwaso was quoted to have said that his party, the PDP, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have nothing to offer Nigerians.

The former governor made the statement while sharing his views on the 2023 presidential election with Kano’s Nasara FM.

“I didn’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and vote for them in the coming 2023 elections. So I think people should now come to think of the right party and people to support and vote for so that we can rescue the present situation.

“In 2015, we gave the leadership of the state to some, thinking that they will make it, but not knowing that it won’t yield any positive outcome. That is why we are back to rescue our state,” Daily Trust quoted Kwankwaso to have said.