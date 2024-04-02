KWARA: Fire Razes Popular Owode Market In Offa

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Traders at the Owode market woke up to a horrific scene on Tuesday morning as fire razed their stalls and left many of them with huge losses.

The fire, which began around 4 a.m. around the Sunniaba area of the market, engulfed several shops.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage captured the sad incident, with a distraught woman heard in Yoruba language saying, “This fire is too much, this is not a result of an electricity surge at all, probably they are cooking around the place.”

Some female traders were also seen running around while their sources of livelihood went up in flames.

Michael Oladipo, a witness and trader, told THE WHISTLER, “My shop is not far from here, about 6 shops were affected by the early hours fire. It took the intervention of fire service men to put out the fire.”