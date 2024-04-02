Quds Day: The World Must Support Palestinian People

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

On August 7, 1979, the late Imam Khomeini (ra) said: “I call on all Muslims and Muslim governments to unite in order to get the hands of this occupier (Israel) and its supporters of Palestine and call on all Muslims around the world to name the last Friday of Ramadan month as the ‘Quds day’ and declare the international solidarity of Muslims in supporting legal rights of (Palestinian) Muslims.” This day represents the global support for the Palestinians as well as other oppressed people.

Observed through processions, conferences, and rallies by nations, human rights activists, and civil organizations, this insightful declaration of the Imam evidently received borderless acceptance.

Zionism, as a movement, was developed in the late 1800s to unite Jews and resulted in the forceful creation of an illegal and illegitimate state of Israel in place of Palestine; then occupied by only 5% of Jewish inhabitants, after World War II, promulgated and recognized by Western powers in 1948.

Nine centuries ago, while Christian Crusaders were burning Jerusalem’s Jews alive in their synagogue, it was the Muslim Saladin who kindly brought back Jews to Jerusalem and settled them along with the Muslim majority of the region. And 800 years later, this was how the Muslims were paid back for their past kindness to the Jews within the UN headquarters in Flushing Meadow, New York.

America was the main negotiator and chief architect of all road maps regarding the domination of Palestinians by Israel or what others ignorantly refer to as incessant Middle East conflict. The most important questions arising now are: “Were there any tangible achievements made in the over seven decades of peace talks? Is there any hope for the future of Palestinians?

The other side of the conflict reveals the gainful arms trade for American and other European manufacturers.

Many people thought that the Arab League was formed in 1945 with the aim of strengthening ties among member states and, therefore, could coordinate their policies and protect their common interests. But what were the achievements of the League? To what extent did the League and its sister Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) achieve their stated objectives?

The question is how could the Arab League and PLO, established on the basis of Arabism or Nationalism, lead to the emancipation of Palestine while the same Nationalism was used to establish Israel in the usurped Palestinian territories? Thus, there remains no doubt that the International Quds Day is the only measure that could ensure the liberation of Quds; the third holiest mosque and the first Qibla of Muslims.

Unity of Muslim nations is, in fact, the main theme of the message of Imam Khomeini and the ultimate hope for the liberation of Palestine and other oppressed people of the world. George Curzon, the British Secretary of state for foreign affairs, 1911-1921 said “we must put an end to anything which brings about Islamic unity between the sons of the Muslims. As we have already succeeded in finishing off the caliphate, so we must ensure that there will never arise again unity for the Muslims, whether it be intellectual or cultural unity”. That is the reason that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, maintains that ISIS clearly serves the American interest in the Middle East by sowing the seeds of discord and divisions in the region. This is in spite of the fact that the Holy Qur’an says: “And hold fast, all together, by the rope which Allah (stretches out for you), and be not divided among yourselves” (Chapter 3, Verse 103).

In a borderless sympathy, the International Quds Day is the day to sympathize with and support Palestinians and other oppressed people and to condemn oppression and injustice regardless of all odds.

The late Imam bitterly debunked apartheid and helped Nelson Mandela in the fight against it. On the other hand, Mandela said: “the independence of South Africa was incomplete without the freedom of Palestine”. And on his first visit to Tehran after release from long imprisonment, he appreciated the fatherly role of the Imam and Iran’s historic support.

It is imperative to acknowledge the effort by the people wishing peace to reign and justice to prevail all over the world. As emphasized by the Imam “the Quds Day is a universal day. It is not an exclusive day for Quds itself. It is a day for the oppressed to rise and stand up against the arrogant.”

The world is well aware of the continued military and financial support of the United States of America and its allies to Israel and their incessant interference in the region, which disrupts the security and well-being of its people. Vetoing three UN Security Council resolutions to establish peace in Gaza is a clear example of this support. This exposes the lies of so-called developed countries that claim leading positions in the protection and promotion of fundamental human rights around the world. What a double position!

Let’s not forget that the Zionist regime has razed all of Palestine to the ground today and has committed the worst human crime in history in Gaza. This regime showed its bloodthirsty and cruel nature against the women and children of Gaza and showed its true face to the world. Even their apparent supporters have been made supporters by terrorism and have resorted to terrorism and oppression for their survival.

It is obligatory for all Muslims of the world and all justice-seeking and concerned individuals and organizations to condemn the endless barbarities and crimes against the Palestinian people on World Quds Day, while sympathizing with the Palestinian people on this day.

Kamrani is the Cultural consular of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria.