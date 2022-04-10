Labaran Maku Declares For Nasarawa Governorship Days After Returning To PDP 

The former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has joined the 2023 gubernatorial race in Nasarawa State.

Maku, who declared his intention on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, would be running for the office under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-minister’s declaration came days after he resigned his position as the national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and returned to the PDP.

The former deputy governor and ex-commissioner in Nasarawa had informed the state’s PDP leadership of his return on Wednesday.

He had left the PDP eight years ago after failing to get the party’s ticket ahead of its 2015 governorship primary election.

Maku reportedly apologised for defecting from the party and noted that he had forgiven members of the party that betrayed him in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa PDP has indicated that it may pick the 60-year-old as its consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

“We are happy that Maku is back to the PDP. We also want to appeal to our members who left the party for one reason or the other, to return because we are now a very united party and we are ready to take over power in 2023.

“We are working towards having consensus candidates for the 2023 general election so that we won’t have issues in the party and it would make it easy for us to take over power from the All Progressives Congress government,” Ibrahim Hamza, the Nasarawa PDP spokesperson had said in a statement.