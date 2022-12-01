Labour Party Expels Doyin Okupe

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ogun State chapter of Labour Party has expelled the Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe over non payment of membership dues.

Okupe, together with 10 others, were expelled from the party for violating its constitution. Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Chairman of Labour Party in Ogun State, Michael Ashade, and the party’s secretary, Feyisola Michael, alleged that Okupe and others have in the last six months failed to pay their membership dues, despite several notifications.

Ashade also accused Okupe of being a Peoples Democraric Party (PDP) mole trying to destabilize Labour Party in the state.

The chairman and party secretary called on the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure and the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to relieve Okupe of his duty as DG of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council and appoint a northerner to take over his position, to reflect political balance.

Anchoring their action on Article 9(3)xi of the party’s constitution, Ashade said;

“Only fully registered and financially up-to-date members of the Party shall have the right to vie for office in the Ward Executive, Local Government Area Executive, State Executive Councils and the National Working Committee of the Party or be a delegate to the Congresses and the National Convention.”

Other expelled membes include Abayomi Collins, Hon. Abel Olaleye, Jagun Lookman, Olori Oluwabukola Soyoye, Gbadebo Fesomade, (former State Treasurer), Abdulmalik Olaleye (former State Youth Leader), Jide Amusan( former State Publicity Secretary); Adeshina Wasiu Shojobi (former Asst State Youth Leader); Deborah Adewale (former Senatorial Women Leader Ogun East) and Olatunde Abolade (former Asst State Secretary).