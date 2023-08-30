LAGOS: After Rejection Of His 17 Appointees, Sanwo-Olu Meets Speaker Obasa

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, held a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Present at the meeting, THE WHISTLER gathered, were the state’s APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, Abayomi Finnish, and Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, among others.

Although details of the meeting which was held at Lagos House, Marina, is yet to be made public, it may not be unconnected with the rejection of 17 cabinet nominees of Sanwo-Olu by the Obasa-led House of Assembly.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the House last Wednesday confirmed only 22 out of the 39 cabinet nominees sent by Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation, rejecting 17.

The refusal of the House to confirm the 17 nominees has been interpreted in some quarters as a political disagreement between the governor and the House.

However, speaking at a plenary on Monday, the Speaker said there was no rift between the House and Sanwo-Olu, but noted that just like the governor has the constitutional responsibility to nominate his cabinet members, the House also has the constitutional responsibility to say yes or no, which it had done.

He further stated that anyone who wanted to know the reason the decision not to confirm the nominees was taken, should approach the House.

“I don’t know what informed the erroneous belief that the House is fighting the governor. The governor will remain our brother, we will continue to work together. There’s no reason for us to fight the governor,” Obasa had said.

“If anybody wishes to know the reason for the decision, they should approach the house. We will not be forced to spill our observations, and we reserve the right not to expose the report of the screening.”