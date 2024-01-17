Lagos Alerts Residents To ‘Poisonous’ Plantain Chips

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Consumers of fried plantains popularly known as ‘plantain chips’ has been cautioned by the Lagos State government to be wary of unwholesome practices in the processing and frying of the plantain for sale.

Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) which gave the caution on Tuesday, said the advice became necessary given a viral online picture posted by an eye witness showing a “plantain chips” seller allegedly adding polythene known as “rubber” into the hot vegetable oil used for frying the plantain.

The agency expressed deep concern about the health implications this may have on consumers.

“In light of this alarming discovery, the Agency, therefore, advised all consumers to exercise caution and be vigilant about where they purchase their plantain chips in order not to ignorantly expose themselves to any harmful substances or preventable food poisoning,” LASCOPA said in a statement.

According to the statement, the agency is presently investigating this discovery and will take appropriate actions to protect consumers and hold accountable those responsible for the dangerous practice.

LASCOPA called on members of the public to assist in calling the attention of appropriate government agencies to all unfriendly and unlawful practices among sellers of consumable items that can put the health of consumers at risk.