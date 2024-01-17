Ibadan Explosion: Sanwo-Olu ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over Sorrow Caused By Illegal Miners

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with victims of Ibadan explosion.

He also sympathised with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the state government over the unfortunate incident.

Advertisement

The explosion which occured Tuesday night, led to the death of two persons and injured 77 people.

According to Makinde, preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the explosion was caused by illegal miners, who stored explosive devices in one of the houses in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the incident as disheartening and unfortunate, wishing the victims, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

The governor also commended Makinde for the prompt deployment of first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State, as well as earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights and security for comprehensive search and rescue operations at the scene of the explosion.

Advertisement

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the Ibadan explosion that led to the destruction of many properties in the vicinity with records of two fatalities and 77 people injured on Tuesday night at Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“It is painful and worrisome that the explosion was caused allegedly by illegal miners, who stored explosive devices in one of the houses in the Bodija area of the State. Sadly, the carelessness and unlawful activities of the illegal miners have brought sorrow to many families and the State.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families of the victims of the explosion, the government and people of Oyo State.

“I wish Governor Seyi Makinde and all the people of Oyo State, particularly the Bodija residents and victims’ families, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

“I want to assure my brother-Governor that the good people of Lagos State stand with you in this very difficult time. We pray that God would comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Oyo State, particularly the Bodija residents, who were affected by the disaster.”

Advertisement

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Wednesday, said over 20 houses were affected in the explosion.

It informed that Search and Rescue (SAR) Operation is still on going, adding that the situation has been brought under control while arrangements are going on to ensure smooth operation.

“More resources are being mobilized to support the on going SAR Operations.

“Search and Rescue operation at the scene of the incident was temporarily suspended to allow responders to refresh. SAR Operations resume 7.00am in the morning.

“Security has been beefed up in the area while arrangements for more support to facilitate the operations are in progress,” NEMA said on X.