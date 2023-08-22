Lagos Bars Commissioners, Special Advisers From Appointing Personal Assistants From Outside Public Service

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has banned commissioners and special assistants from appointing personal assistants from outside the state’s public service.

Advertisement

The state noted that appointments of personal assistants are not in consonance with the structure of the state’s public service.

This was disclosed in a circular with reference number 070, dated August 18, 2023, and signed by the state Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, which was obtained by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

“It is hereby notified for general information that appointments of Personal Assistants from outside the State Public Service by the Honourable Commissioners and Special Advisers, (Cabinet & Non Cabinet Rank) in the discharge of their day to day functions is not in line with the structure in the State Public Service as they will not be allowed any privileges nor permitted to view official documents,” Muri-Okunola said.

While acknowledging the important role personal assistants play in supporting political appointees towards effective service delivery, Muri-Okunola stated that the support staff could be internally sourced from Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state by ensuring that qualified and competent officers were assigned to commissioners and special assistants, so as not to increase the wage bill of the government.

The Head of Service advised political appointees requesting personal assistants to liaise with the accounting officer of affected MDAs.

Advertisement

“Consequently, political appointees requesting the need of personal assistants are hereby enjoined to liaise with the accounting officer of affected MDAs and subsequently forward the officer’s name to the Public Service Office for deployment.

“Accordingly, accounting officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service wide publicity,” he said.