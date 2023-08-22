‘I Need Head, Massage, Sex’ — Doyin Says Starving In BBNaija House

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija All-Stars contestant, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin, said she is sexually frustrated

Doyin who described herself as a fun-loving lady, having spent four weeks in Bbnaija house, revealed that she’s being deprived of sexual gratification.

In a widely circulated video, Doyin is seen talking to herself in the garden with a husky voice, revealing her state of longing and admitting to missing her partner. She listed some of the sexual activities she craves to include oral sex and massage.

The former participant of the ‘Level Up’ season suggested that her unpredictable behaviour in the House might be attributed to a lack of sexual intimacy.

“I miss my man, I need help, I need a massage, I need a head, I need a good kiss, and I need sex because maybe that’s a solution to this madness because I think I’m sexually frustrated,” she said.

The medical radiographer had previously revealed that some of her goals include starting a podcast, setting up her mother’s business, and buying a new car.