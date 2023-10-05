Lagos Blue Line Rail Records Over 350 Trips, 75,000 Passenger Movements In One Month

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Blue Line rail has recorded over 350 trips in one month.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday.

According to the governor, the 350 trips translate to over 75,000 passenger movements, adding that over 3.8 million Cowry cards, an electronic payment system, have been collected so far.

Sanwo-Olu flagged off the commercial operations of the rail infrastructure last month with about 800 passengers making the first train trip.

The governor informed that the state government plans to increase the frequency of the trains, so as to move more passengers.

“Dear Lagosians, the Blueline rail system commenced its commercial service exactly 1 month ago.

“Today after over 350 trips, with Zero incidents, we have moved over 75,000 people from their homes, to their schools, workplaces, businesses and back home to their families and loved ones.

“With over 3.8 million Cowry cards collected so far, we are proud to say a greater Lagos is indeed rising.

“Join us as we plan to increase the frequency of the trains and to move more people through our city in a safer, faster, efficient and more affordable way,” he said via his social media handles.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), last month said that for the first four weeks, the rain will run only twelve trips with the locomotive system.

The agency said after that, it will commence electric-powered train operation with 76 trips, with an estimated passengers between 150,000 or 175,000, from 5.30am to 11pm on a daily basis.

The Blue Line rail, which spans 13km, has five stations. The stations include Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Mile 2