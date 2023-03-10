Lagos BRT/Train Crash: FRSC Boss Urges Govt To Construct Gate At Railway Crossing

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the fatal crash that involved a moving train and a Lagos State Staff Bus at the PWD railway crossing along Agege motor road, Lagos on Thursday, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has advised relevant authorities to construct level crossing railway gates to enhance safety of train operations across the country.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer said the Corps Marshal, called on traders to avoid the unwholesome practice of displaying their wears around or on rail tracks.

The Corp Marshal however cautioned all categories of road users to desist from undue interference with rail tracks whether or not the rails are been engaged by trains.

He further stated that the crashed Marcopolo bus with registration number 04A-48LA conveyed 85 passengers out of which 2 adult occupants were confirmed dead at the spot while 4 died later at the hospital.

The remaining 79 occupants of the bus who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rescued and are presently receiving treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

Biu commiserated with the families of the dead and also wished the injured quick recovery and the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the losses.

He commended the FRSC team and all first responders like Nigeria Police, LASEMA, and LASTMA for prompt rescue of the victims and promised that the crash will be investigated.