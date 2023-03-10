Ezza North-West Seat: Igboke Extends Olive Branch To Chukwu After Supreme Court Victory

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC) in the Ezza North-West constituency election in Ebonyi state, Leonard Nweke Igboke has extended an olive branch to his rival and majority leader of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Victor Uzoma Chukwu after the supreme court affirmed him (Igboke) as the rightful APC candidate for the constituency.

Igboke in a statement sighted by THE WHISTLER urged the outgoing lawmaker and his supporters to join hands with him and ensure the party emerges victorious in the March 18 state assemblies’ election.

While dedicating his victory at the apex court to God, the APC candidate pledged to effectively represent and serve his constituents if elected to the state assembly.

“This is to thank the learned Justices of the apex Court for the erudite final judgment. This is a victory for democracy and restoration of the mandate unanimously given to me by the good people of My Constituency,” Igboke wrote.

“I am indebted to and sincerely thank the Almighty God, my legal team, the good people of my community and the dependable people of my Constituency for their prayers, support, encouragement and backing before and after the primary election cum the legal fireworks.

“May I use this opportunity to extend hands of fellowship to all men of goodwill, including my brother, the House Leader, Rt. Hon. Victor Uzoma Chukwu (Inyadime) and his supporters. I assure you that it is our collective victory and our Mandate. I call on you to join hands with me to ensure victory for our party.

“I equally call on all the constituents to continue to support me. We are just beginning. I remain the most credible alternative. Once more, here I am, send & elect me to represent you in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly in the election slated for 18/3/2023.

“I pledge and undertake to effectively represent and serve the Good people of my constituency,” he added.

Igboke who won the APC primaries in the constituency on the 26th of May, 2022, had his name dubiously removed from the final names of aspirants published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 22nd of July, 2022.

Dissatisfied with the development Igboke approached the Federal High Court, Abakaliki on the 3rd of August, 2022 and the court affirmed him as the rightful candidate of the APC in the constituency.

However, the majority leader appealed the decision at the Enugu Division of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the judgement of the lower court and held that Chukwu was the APC candidate in the constituency.

Subsequently, Igboke challenged the judgement in the Supreme Court on the 9th of February, 2023.

The apex court in an unanimous judgement delivered on 9th March 2023 held that the Appeal Court erred in its declaration of Chukwu as the APC candidate.

The court Set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu division in its entirety and restored the Judgment of the Federal High Court, on the ground that the Court of Appeal erred in law and misconceived the case made and presented at the Federal High Court by Igboke.