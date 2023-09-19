Lagos Deputy Governor Pays Condolence Visit To Mohbad’s Mother

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, on Tuesday, visited the mother of singer, Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad who died last Tuesday.

Hamzat was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, Commissioner for Youth, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and Special Adviser on Tourism to the Governor, Idris Aregbe.

The death of Mohbad has been surrounded by controversy with many Nigerians calling for thorough investigation.

The deputy governor assured the family that Justice would be done on the matter.

He also announced that the government would assist the family and that Mohbad’s child would be well taken care of.

THE WHISTLER reported earlier that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the police in probing the circumstances surrounding the death of the late singer.

“Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the Police in Lagos State have launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the young star. A 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death.

“Further to this and to boost the investigation, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu has directed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

“Consequently, Department of State Services (DSS) has also joined the investigation so as to get justice for the youngster, his family and teeming fans,” a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Omotoso said on Tuesday.