Lagos Gets FG’s Approval For Lekki Epe Airport

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sarika, has approved a new airport, the Lekki Epe Airport in Lagos State.

The approval was given in Lagos at the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

According to the Aviation Minister, the new airport when built would decongest the Murtala Muhammed Airport which is already congested.

“We in the ministry are pleased to issue out this approval to Lagos State,” Sirika said while presenting the approval document.

He added, “The GDP of Lagos now is running into trillions of naira and this is about 30 per cent of the GDP of Nigeria. Of course, you will agree with me that the Murtala Muhammed Airport is too congested and far away from the centre of action at the moment because there is a new Lagos.

“You have the Eco Atlantic, you have the Lekki Free Zone, so Lagos needs this airport and we are more than happy to have it. We will of course have our agencies supervise and ensure that it is done.”

The Governor of Lagos State Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu said the state is giving businesses the platform where infrastructure is provided for business to drive growth.

Sanwo-Olu said, “For us, it is all about partnership. But the real beneficiaries are the citizens and the businesses that we are trying to active more and so we are doing government to businesses and business to business and that is how you develop economies like this.

“This infrastructure will make Lagos easily accessible and make both local and international businesses thrive.”