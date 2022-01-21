Lagos Gets New Police Commissioner As IGP Posts Officers To State Commands

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Alabi Abiodun Sylvester to the Lagos State Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the State.

The posting was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Friday.

Abiodun’s posting followed the recent promotion of 25 senior officers which saw his predecessor, Hakeem Odumosu, elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG).

According to Mba, the IGP also ordered the posting of CP Haruna Gabriel Garba and CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass to Yobe and Benue State Commands, respectively.

Abiodun, the new Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, is a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of Nigeria Institute of Management.

He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Sociology and is a Master’s Degree holder from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as a cadet officer.

He had served in various capacities within the Force, including as the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja; DCP Admin Taraba and Bayelsa Commands respectively, and as DCP Operations, Ekiti State Command before his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

Until his recent redeployment, he was the CP Administration, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja.

CP Garba, on his part, holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Uyo. He also joined the force in 1990 and has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the force.

Before his elevation to the rank of Commissioner of Police, he was the DCP SCID, Yobe State Command.

Also, CP Abass, the new Commissioner of Police, Benue Police Command, was a former DCP State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) at the Oyo and Ogun State Commands respectively.

He has also served as the AC SCID, Delta State Command and also as the Area Commander, Area C, Surulere, Lagos State Command, amongst others.

The IGP charged the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and improve on the gains of their predecessors, particularly in the areas of crime-fighting and public safety.

He further charged the officers to ensure that their leadership roles in their new areas of assignment upholds policing virtues of professionalism, respect for rule of law and citizens’ rights.

The IGP further enjoined the citizens to render support and cooperation to the new Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their mandate.

“The posting of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect,” Mba said.