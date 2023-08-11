Lagos Lagoon Suicide: Expert Reveals 7 Ways To Manage Suicidal Thoughts

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the tragic incident that happened on Tuesday, when a man jumped into lagoon in Lagos State, a mental Health awareness Campaigner, Obiageli Olamma Nnadi, has suggested ways to manage suicidal thoughts.

The 30-year-old man, identified as Buka Abana, had jumped into the lagoon from Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

According to a statement by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, the man’s body was recovered at about 9:15 am on Thursday.

The suicide incident involving Abana is just one of many in the last three years. While some were lucky to have been rescued trying to jump into the lagoon, others like Abana died after plunging in.

In July 2020, a 45-year-old man identified as Adeyinka Abiodun, was rescued by police operatives, while attempting to jump into the lagoon. The incident was the eighth suicide attempt that the police in the state had prevented in two months.

Abiodun had resolved to end his life because of his inability to repay a loan and interest, which he obtained from a microfinance bank to expand his wine business.

In September 2021, a 54-year-old resident of Oworonsoki, Akinlolu Ajayi, was also prevented from jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge by police operatives.

Similarly, a 67-year-old man was in April 2022, rescued, while attempting to jump into the lagoon on his birthday.

The man, identified as Oluwatoye Bamigboye, who hails from Oju–Ore in Ogun State, was also rescued by police operatives while attempting to jump in the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

In May this year, one Rabiu Nafiu, a 25-year-old street hawker, also attempted jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, but was prevented by the police.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on Friday, Nnadi who is the founder of a mental health NGO, LNL International, noted that feeling suicidal can feel overwhelming, but surmountable.

She suggested trying to change one’s immediate thoughts by doing something or thinking of something different, adding that it does not have to be a big change or take a lot of effort.

Nnadi also suggested one being aware of his/her triggers, explaining that triggers are things which might make one feel worse.

“Triggers are different for different people. You may find that certain places, people or images make you feel worse. Try to avoid them completely,” she said.

The mental health expert advised those having suicidal thoughts to try to be around other people they feel comfortable with, talk to people, be patient, not to take hasty decision, and try to focus on just getting through the moment.

“First off, it is important to note that when a person is feeling suicidal, it can feel overwhelming. It may feel like they have no other option than to act on these feelings. That there’s nothing that will make the thoughts or feelings go away. Or that it’s the only way out.

“These feelings of pain and despair are very real. But it’s also important to know they can pass.

“There are things you can do in the interim . It may feel like nothing will help. But there are things that you can do and you may feel differently after you’ve tried them. Here are a few tips I recommend,” Nnadi said.

“You can try to get through this moment or this day rather than focusing too much on the future.

“You may have felt like this before, and it may have passed. Try to remember that this feeling is temporary and it’s likely to pass.

“You can try to change your immediate thoughts by doing something or thinking of something different. It doesn’t have to be a big change or take a lot of effort.

“Be aware of your triggers. Triggers are things which might make you feel worse. Triggers are different for different people. You may find that certain places, people or images make you feel worse. Try to avoid them completely.

“Be around other people you feel comfortable with. The last thing a suicidal person wants is to be around people. While they may find it too difficult to speak to anyone at the moment, being around people can help to keep you safe, even if they don’t know how you’re feeling.

“Talk to other people- It could be helpful for you to talk to someone about how you’re feeling(the right people).

“Remember to be patient. Friends and family may want to help but might not know where to start from. Telling them what you want from them might be a good start.

“Don’t make a decision today- You don’t need to act on your thoughts immediately,” Nnadi suggested.

She also noted that it is important that family members are aware of what suicidal people are dealing with, and keep all weapons and toxic substances with which they can inflict self harm away from them.

“Last but not least- seek professional help. If feelings of suicide are increasingly becoming more difficult to cope with, please seek professional help immediately,” she further stated.

With the economic challenges many Nigerians, particularly, Lagosians are facing, Nnadi suggested, identifying one’s stressors, accepting the reality of one’s current situation, reccognizing how to deal with stressors, reframing the situation, and making time for resting and relaxation, as some of the ways people can keep their mental health in a positive state.

“An economic crisis takes a toll on everyone in the society . At times like this, it is normal to feel mentally and physically stressed. The current global economic crisis is expected to have an adverse effect on mental health , effects such as an increase suicide and alcohol-related death rates in affected countries. In nations with greater social benefits present, the health impacts of the economic crisis may not be felt as much as it will in underdeveloped countries.

“Uncertainty about the future, loss of income, inability to pay bills/repay debts, rising debts, steady inflation and unemployment are some key causes that can cause people to experience bad mental health.

“Some people may experience anxiety, depression, insomnia, withdrawal from social activities , physical illnesses , and other conditions,” Nnadi suggested.

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotline at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.