Lagos Mulls Plans To Plant 10 Million Coconut Trees

The Lagos State Coconut Development Authority (LASCODA) has mulled plans to plant 10 million coconut trees under the state’s Coconut Renewal Initiative.

The Coconut Renewal Initiative is in line with the Five-Year Agricultural and Food Systems Road Map of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

An official of LASCODA – Akorede Adeboye disclosed this while presenting a proposal to the management of the state Ministry of Housing led by Permanent Secretary, Kamar Olowoshago, to plant coconut trees in all established housing estates across the state.

He informed that the state currently has about three million Coconut trees.

“Out of the 10 million, two million are to be planted in the peri-urban and urban areas, such as housing estates. Aside from the economic benefits of planting Coconut trees in urban areas such as within the housing estates, there are also significant environmental benefits such as carbon sequestration, improved air quality, soil conservation, and beautification of the landscape and providing shade among others,” a statement quoted him as saying.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary, Olowoshago, welcomed the proposal and expressed his appreciation for the initiative, adding that the Ministry was willing to collaborate with LASCODA to ensure its success.

Olowoshago promised that the Ministry, in collaboration with LASCODA and other relevant MDA, will immediately embark on the thematic assessment of all the housing estates in Lagos State to determine where Coconut trees can be planted, noting that the planting of Coconut trees will be included in the green element of all future estate establishments.