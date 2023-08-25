LAGOS: Sacked LP Lawmaker Vows To ‘Uphold Mandate You Have Entrusted To Me’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following his sack by the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos, Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives member, representing Ojo Federal Constituency, Seyi Sowunmi, has expressed his determination to continue to serve his people.

Sowunmi’s return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the Ojo Federal Constituency, Lagos State, was nullified on Thursday.

In its judgment on the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, a three-man panel led by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya, agreed with the petitioner that Sowunmi was not qualified to contest the election.

The tribunal, therefore, declared Ogunyemi, a two-term state lawmaker and former secretary of the APC in the state, as the duly elected candidate of the election conducted on February 25, 2023.

This came just a day after the same tribunal had reaffirmed the LP candidate’s victory and dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tajudeen Obasa, for being frivolous and lacking in merit.

But reacting on Friday, the federal lawmaker told his supporters that he is aware of the concern the nullification of his election might cause them.

Sowunmi, while noting that the tribunal’s decision is disheartening, assured his supporters that he will continue to uphold the mandate entrusted to him.

He also promised to use all available legal avenues to address the situation.

“To the esteemed residents of the Ojo Federal Constituency, I want to take this moment to address the recent developments in our election tribunal case against the APC.

“As you are aware, we face a challenging situation, and this is not what we had hoped for.

“I want you to know that I am fully aware of the concern this might have caused among all of us who believe in our cause.

“In times like these, it’s crucial that we stay united and resilient.

“We embarked on this journey together because we believed in a brighter future for Ojo and our shared values. While the tribunal’s decision is disheartening, I want to assure you that I will continue to uphold the mandate you have entrusted to me,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“This setback will not deter my determination to serve every resident within the constituency and work towards the betterment of Ojo. We will use all available legal avenues to address the situation and ensure that our voices are heard.

“Your support and faith in our cause have been the driving force behind my campaign, and I deeply appreciate your dedication. Let’s remain calm and focused as we navigate this situation. We have come so far, and our journey doesn’t end here.

“I encourage you to stay engaged, stay positive, and continue to champion the values that have brought us this far. Together, we will overcome this challenge and emerge even stronger.

“Thank you once again for standing by me. Let’s keep our heads held high and continue working towards the brighter future we envision for Ojo,” Sowunmi added.