One Dead As Nigeria Customs Launches Manhunt For Attackers In Kebbi, Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched manhunts for killers of its personnel by suspected bandits during a stop-and-search operation along the Bunza–Dakingari – Koko Road of Kebbi State while another was injured in a separate attack in Kaduna State.

The officers from the Customs’ Kebbi Area Command were killed after exchanging gunfire with the bandits who came in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle, the Service said.

“In the melee that ensued, two personnel of the Command, Alhaji Kabiru Shehu, an Inspector of Customs, and Abdullahi Muhammad, a Customs Assistant II, paid the supreme price,” the Spokesperson, Kebbi Customs Command, ASC II Mubarak Mustapha said.

While noting that the officers have since been buried, he added that “The Command has launched a manhunt for the suspects with the view to arrest and prosecute them,”

In a separate attack, officers attached to the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’, who went on legitimate patrol duties to the Dankama Area of Katsina State were attacked with one injured.

The Spokesperson of the Kaduna Customs Command, SC Isah Sulaiman said the incident occurred when the officers were attacked by suspected smugglers with dangerous weapons.

The Customs said they inflicted several injuries to one Inspector of Customs (IC) Haruna A.

“The wounded Officer was immediately rushed to the hospital for proper medical attention and is responding to treatment.

“The Unit’s Officers would not fold their arms and allow smugglers who have no regard for the laws of the land to perpetrate their nefarious activities to the detriment of our security and economic well-being.

“On this note, Comptroller FOU ‘B’, Musa Ibrahim Jalo, is very concerned about the injuries inflicted on his officer and directed a full-scale investigation to fish out the perpetrators of this barbaric act.

“He added that such violent attacks will never deter the operatives of the Unit from carrying out their legitimate duties, no matter whose ox is gored.

“He appealed to traditional rulers, parents, and community leaders to warn their subjects to desist from attacking security operatives, as anyone caught shall face the consequences of his action”.