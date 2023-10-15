11 Employees Of Lekki Night Club To Be Arraigned On Monday For Assaulting LASEPA Officials

The Lagos State government has vowed to prosecute 11 employees of 10 POTS Night Club, Lekki, for assaulting officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and breaking the seal of LASEPA.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, spoke on Sunday, following the arrest of the employees of the nightclub.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, Wahab stated that they will all be arraigned before appropriate courts of law on Monday, along with the property owner, to “serve as a deterrence to others who might consider embracing such illegal options.”

Employees of 10 POTS Night Club, Lekki

The nightclub was earlier sealed for environmental infractions, but the arrested employees allegedly removed the seal of LASEPA which was used to secure the premises between 11.11 am and 11.33 am on Saturday, following enforcement activities.

“By 12.44pm when LASEPA operatives returned to the club, it had been reopened and back to business. Attempts to reseal the premises were violently resisted by the staffers, inflicting bodily harm on state officials, necessitating the call for reinforcement of security,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the premises of the nightclub has been resealed by the LASEPA after the State Task Force on Environmental Offences officers took the 11 arrested employees into custody.

Employees of 10 POTS Night Club, Lekki arrested by the police