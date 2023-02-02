Lagos Shooting: Police Declare Oba Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakre Wanted

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Arms Found In Residence

The Lagos State Police Command has declared Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakre, also known as Oba Ogboni Abalaiye, wanted following the emergence of a video showing a man wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the Lagos State Government had condemned a viral video showing a group of thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere area of the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had alleged that the thugs are believed to be henchmen of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Omotoso, security agencies are investigating the video, and will fish out and prosecute the actors.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Thursday, said “the CSP Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad (RRS), working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in the Surulere area of the state.”

According to him, the suspect, Bakare, escaped arrest, adding that three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect were found in his residence.

Hundeyin stated that a any useful information that will lead to the suspect’s arrest would be highly appreciatedand by the Police and warned those making trouble to steer clear of the State.

The statement read: “Following the emergence of a video earlier this week showing a man wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace, the CSP Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad (RRS), working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in the Surulere area of the state.

“Found in the suspect’s residence were three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect.

“The suspect, Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, narrowly escaped arrest and is hereby declared wanted. Any useful information leading to his arrest would be highly appreciatedand treated with utmost confidentiality.

“While appreciating Lagosians for their vigilance and prompt information to security agencies, the Lagos State Police Command once again warns all trouble makers to steer clear of the state as anyone found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”