Lagos Shuts Mile 12, Owode Onirin Markets Over Filth, Environmental Infractions

The Lagos State government, on Friday, shut Mile 12 International and Owode Onirin Markets for filth and various environmental infractions.

The closure of the markets comes days after Ladipo, Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo and Alamutu markets were closed for similar issues.

The two markets were closed in a joint operation carried out by enforcement officers from Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) on the directives of the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Speaking on the operation, Wahab insisted on a zero tolerance for filth in all markets in the state.

He underscored the importance of stringent sanitation measures in Lagos markets, noting that cleanliness and adherence to environmental regulations were essential for a healthy city.

He said: “Recent events at Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets have brought to light the pressing need for strict adherence to sanitation standards in our markets. The closure, though a difficult decision, is a necessary step to address the prevailing environmental challenges and to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

“The closure of Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets will enable the stakeholders to assess the situation, improve public health and environmental sanity around those axes. Conditions in the markets have deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention became inevitable”.

Wahab emphasised that the enforcement action was not an isolated event, but part of a broader strategy to instill a culture of cleanliness and compliance with environmental regulations across board for markets within the state.

The commissioner hinted that safety audit personnel would be deployed to the market, to assess the situation, before any consideration for reopening, warning other markets to toe the line of cleanliness and environmental hygiene, to avoid severe sanctions.

On his part, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, noted that the markets were closed for very severe unhygienic conditions and various environmental infractions.

According to him, the closure was necessary, to protect the health of the public and to ensure it was properly cleaned up and sanitised.

The LAWMA boss stated that the state government would not relent in enforcing sanitation and environmental regulations, especially around business facilities.