No Ethnic Motive For Closing Alaba Market, Lagos Says After Reopening

The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba International Market and some markets in the Trade Fair Complex, after days of closure for improper waste disposal and other environmental offences.

The two markets, which are located in the Ojo area of the state, were shut early in the week by the agencies of the state government.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the markets were reopened after addressing most of the environmental issues, adding that the closure has no ethnic or political motives.

According to Wahab, the markets were closed so as to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability around the business facilities.

He said: “The decision to reopen the markets follows a rigorous assessment and implementation of stringent environmental standards. These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of people.

“I want to state emphatically that the closure of those markets has no ethnic or political motives behind it, as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents.”

On his part, the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the agency engaged with the markets’ stakeholders to ensure that they implemented necessary changes to meet required environmental standards.

He said: “We have standards that each market in the state have to comply with, to make our business environment clean and healthy for both buyers and sellers. These include but not limited to: proper containarisation of waste within the markets; procurement of a double dino bins and placement in designated areas within the markets; engagement of bin keepers to monitor and sanitise the bins and its surroundings; zero tolerance for open burning of waste; zero tolerance for dumping of waste in the drainage channels.

“Others are, engagement of market policing personnel to monitor the sanitation of the market, setbacks, medians and its surroundings to avoid indiscriminate dumping and apprehend violators; eradication of street trading on the road and median setbacks, which obstructs free flow of traffic and full payment of all outstanding tariffs, stressing that any violation will attract not only a penalty but subsequent closure”.

Gbadegesin urged residents and business owners to adhere to environmental laws of the state in order to prevent such closure, which could impact negatively on business activities.