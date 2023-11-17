Lagos Re-opens 5 Mushin Markets After Days Of Closure

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has reopened five markets that were recently shut for environmental infractions in the Mushin area of the state.

The environmental infractions include among others, indiscriminate waste dumping.

The affected markets are Mushin main market, Ojuwoye, Awolowo, Irepodun and Daleko markets.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the temporary closure was necessary, adding that the act of indiscriminate waste dumping observed in those markets threatened the public health and well-being of people in the area.

He said, “Our decision to close the Mushin markets was rooted in the urgent need to rectify environmental malpractices that posed a threat to public health and the overall well-being of people living in the area.”

In his reaction, the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the ongoing enforcement action against filthy markets was a continuous one, noting that the agency would not rest on its oars until every part of the state assumed a cleaner and healthier form.

Gbadegesin assured the public that strict monitoring and enforcement mechanisms would remain in place to prevent a recurrence of the previous environmental challenges experienced in some markets, adding that the Authority would not fail to wield the hammer against non-compliant business facilities.

Several markets have been closed for environmental infractions. Some of the markets that were closed, but later re-opened include Alaba, Ladipo, Oyingbo, Oke-Odo, Alamutu, and Trade Fair Complex markets, among others.