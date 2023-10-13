Teacher Stabbed To Death As Two Others Sustain Serious Injury

A teacher has been killed and two others seriously injured in a knife attack at a school in France.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, said the attack happened at the Gambetta high school in the northern city of Arras.

Local media say the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, or “God is greatest”, during the attack.

It was reported that the person who was killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was also stabbed and injured.

It was also reported that the attacker who was a former pupil at the school has been arrested.

The brother of the attacker, has also been apprehended by police according to report.

The school attacker who is said to be in his 20s was of Chechen origin and on the national security register. Police say the situation is now under control.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the school later on Friday.

The National Assembly in Paris has suspended its session in solidarity with the victims.