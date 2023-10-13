Lagos Tanker Explosion: Two Buses, Two 20ft Containers, One Trailer, Others Affected – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that two buses, two 20ft containers, one trailer and two cars were affected in the tanker explosion which happened at Iganmu Bridge in Lagos State on Thursday night.

Also affected were one SUV, three flatbed trailers, two PMS tankers and 12 high-tension electric poles.

THE WHISTLER had on Thursday reported that a tanker had caught fire at Iganmu Bridge and that emergency responders were trying to bring the fire under control.

It was gathered that the tanker was ascending the bridge before it fell, colliding with a trailer.

According to NEMA, all occupants and drivers were able to escape to safety before it caught fire.

The agency informed that no injuries or casualties were recorded in the unfortunate incident.

“A PMS tanker accident occurred in front of House number 229 on Moshood Abiola Way, across from Fashola Estate, near Palex bus stop by the Iganmu Bridge in Ijora. This incident affected two buses, two cars, a trailer loaded with sardines and detergent, one SUV, three flatbed trailers, two twenty-feet containers, and two PMS tankers.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries or casualties in the accident. It was reported that one of the tankers collided with the trailer carrying detergent and sardines, leading to other vehicles piling up behind them.

“Fortunately, all occupants and drivers managed to escape to safety before the products caught fire. Additionally, 12 high-tension electric poles were also destroyed as a result of the incident,” NEMA said in a statement.