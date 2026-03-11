Lagos TikToker Alleges Harassment By BRT Staff For Exposing Bus Shortage

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Lagos-based TikTok creator has drawn attention to the daily struggles of commuters along one of the state’s busiest transport corridors, sharing her experience of harassment while documenting long queues and bus shortages at the Ikorodu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminal.

The content creator, known on TikTok as darkskinnedella (@ella_the_fashionistar), identified herself as a videographer and video editor. Since relocating to Lagos between September and October 2025, she has regularly documented her commute to Lagos Island, showcasing the realities of relying on the BRT system for daily travel.

“I got harassed on the queue because I spoke up,” she said in a video posted on Wednesday, recounting the incident at the terminal.

The Lagos BRT system, regulated by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), is managed daily by private operators, including Primero Transport Services Limited, but commuters say demand often exceeds supply.

In her videos, the TikToker showed long lines of passengers waiting for buses, with some commuters reportedly spending more than two hours before boarding. Many rely on the BRT because it operates on dedicated lanes, offering a faster and often more affordable alternative to commercial transport.

Despite leaving home as early as 4 a.m. to reach the terminal between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., she said the queues remain long. Her posts highlighted both morning and evening congestion, with commuters enduring extended waiting times even after work hours.

Tensions escalated when she posted footage of a confrontation with a woman who demanded she stop recording inside the terminal. “If they provided buses for us, I would stop. If I come to this queue and spend more than five minutes, I will make videos,” the TikToker insisted.

The confrontation continued when a staff member attempted to seize her phone. “Why are you holding my bag? I will make my video. There is no bus, so I will make my video,” she responded. In another clip, she claimed a man threatened her for posting the footage, suggesting that some commuters had reported seeing him in the videos.

The TikToker also alleged that the bus shortage that morning was due to buses being chartered for an event. “I was shocked when I found out that almost all the BRT buses had been chartered for an event. These people knew we would go to work the next day but they still let us stand for hours,” she said.

When contacted, LAMATA requested a formal email regarding the alleged bus shortages and harassment; a response is currently pending.

In 2023, the Lagos State Government introduced a 25 per cent fare reduction on regulated bus and rail transport services, following directives from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ease commuters’ burden.

Despite these measures, demand remains high, particularly along the busy Ikorodu corridor, underscoring the urgent need for expanded BRT services.