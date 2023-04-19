Lagos To Compensate Owners Of Properties On Elegushi Road In Lekki

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has said it is considering payment of compensation to owners of properties that fall within the Right of Way (RoW) of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Road, being constructed in the Lekki area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr Olajide Babatunde, disclosed this on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting on the rehabilitation/urban regeneration of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Road at Alausa.

Olajide said that in establishing ROW of road infrastructure, the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development usually served statutory notices and marked the affected properties, while the Lagos State Lands Bureau carried out necessary on-site assessment towards effecting the directive of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the consideration of compensation for properties affected by the delivery of RoW exercise.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the government for the smooth execution of the project, saying that the road,when completed, would have enormous benefits for the people in the form of increased property value, ease of movement, and improved socio-economic development.

The Director Lands Bureau, Ayodeji Ige explained that compensation payment would be subject to the extent to which the property encroach on the RoW as the payment of compensation is based on the development on the Land, and not the land itself.

The Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, who spoke through the Director Road Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Tokunbo Oyenuga, stated that Oba Elegushi Road was one of the three interconnected roads being executed in phases by the state government, while the other two roads at various levels of completion are Lekki Bech Road and Maiyegun Estate Road.

Adeyoye assured that the project would be completed on time as scheduled with durable materials and would be provided with streetlights and adequate drainage to deflood the area.

Similar meeting was also held yesterday with owners of properties that fall within the Ijegun-Ijagemo Road in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the meeting yesterday, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, said the essence of engaging beneficiaries of the proposed road projects was to pass correct and adequate information on the modalities for the establishment of the RoW and other connected issues.

“Part of the process of establishing the RoW is the serving of statutory notices and marking of affected properties by staff of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, and assessment visit by the Lands Bureau towards the payment of compensation,” the Commissioner had said.