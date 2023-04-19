NSCDC Boss Summons Adamawa State Commandant Over Role In Governorship Election Saga

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commandant General (CG), of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has summoned the Adamawa State Commandant, Muhammad Bello following allegations of complicity in the controversy that surrounded Adamawa State gubernatorial elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by Olusala Odumosu, NSCDC Director, Public Ralations Officer.

According to the PRO, Bello is not under any form of disciplinary action yet, he was merely invited to explain his role in the drama that ensued during the collection exercise.

However, the CG directed the Adamawa State Commandant to immediately hand over affairs of the Command to his immediate subordinate to allow him time to provide the management of the Corps with an explanation on the role he played in the exercise.

Dr Audi emphasised that NSCDC is a non-partisan, non-political organisation that will not tolerate the involvement of personnel or any of its formation in political controversies as widely alleged.

“I have summoned the State Commandant to National Headquarters to face the management team and explain himself in clear terms.

“We are reknown for our integrity, neutrality and non partisanship in election matters, that is why we will not take the case of Adamawa lightly.

“I have ordered him to hand over the Command to his immediate deputy because his role in the rerun election is currently being investigated and if he is found culpable, then he will have himself to blame,” CG said.

Recall that the declaration of Aisha Binani Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Commission (INEC), when results were still being collated sparked widespread anger which led some to question the role of the Corps.

The CG assured that the situation will be accorded deserved attention and anyone found to be involved in any form of compromise during governorship rerun election in the state will not be spared but would be dealt with to serve as deterrent to others.