Lagosians Should Rejoice I Selected ‘Best Brains’ As Commissioners, Special Advisers – Gov Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, swore-in new commissioners and special advisers.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos is the Centre of Excellence, adding that the newly sworn-in commissioners and special advisers must ensure that their work is excellent in every ramification.

The governor, who said that the new appointees were carefully and painstakingly chosen, stressed that they are some of the best brains, not just in the state, but in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the people of the state have high expectations, and charged the Commissioners and Special Advisers to do their best to meet the expectations.

“They are, by any measure, some of our best brains, not just in Lagos State, but right around the country. These are men and women who can and will hold their own anywhere in the world. They are emblems of what Lagos State is all about – a Centre of Excellence. Lagosians should therefore rejoice in their selection and be expectant of quality service and performance in the months and years ahead,” Sanwo-Olu said at the swearing-in ceremony, which held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

“The task of this new cabinet is clear. It is to build on the successes of our administration’s first four years in office. It is to take our people closer to our dream of a Greater Lagos. The expectations of our people have never been higher than they are right now. Doing your best to meet them is therefore not an option. It is the least you will be expected to do. Lagos is the Centre of Excellence; your work must be excellent in every ramification.

“Working together, carrying the people along, keeping your feet on the ground, and ensuring that every decision you take has the best interest of our people at the heart of it, are the surest ways to succeed. May God guide you in the effective discharge of your onerous responsibilities,” the governor noted.

It would be recalled that the state’s House of Assembly had cleared 22 out of 39 cabinet nominees sent by Sanwo-Olu, rejecting 17. Following this, the governor sent a fresh list of 18 cabinet nominees, which out of which, the House cleared 16 and rejected two. This brings the total number of nominees cleared by the House to 38.

Those rejected were former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote; and former Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Samuel Egube.

Speaking on the controversy that trailed the screening and confirmation of the nominees by the House, he said there is no bickering between the executive and legislature.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I am not unaware of the feelings in some quarters that the initial rejection of some nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, necessitating the submission of a revised list of nominees, signified a call to arms between the Executive and the Legislature. I reject such feelings in totality. Were the Executive designed to be omnipotent and omniscient, the very important oversight function of the Legislature would be needless.

“Thankfully, our Constitution recognises that our people will be best served with a system of Checks and Balances that is led by independent bodies in each Arm of Government. This system demands collaboration, and a willingness to give and take without rancour. That is what the Executive and Legislature of Lagos State, in the past few weeks, have fully demonstrated in arriving at this event today. I thank the Right Honourable Speaker and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for their diligence, cooperation and contribution.

“To the new members of the Executive Council, this spirit of cooperation and collaboration with the Lagos State House of Assembly is one that you must continue to build on. The people of Lagos State demand and expect the best. Achieving this requires every one of you to reach out, to engage and to collaborate. It requires you to have the humility to listen and to learn; the humility to consult widely and to consider well-meaning advice; and the humility to recognise that we all win or lose together. I demand and expect no less from you all.”

According to the governor, his administration had achieved a lot in its first tenure through the THEMES developmental agenda.

He promised that the second term will be focused on building and completing enduring legacy projects in Transportation, Health and Agriculture that will open up more economic and developmental opportunities for the citizens of the state.

The Commissioners are; Lawal Pedro, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General), Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), Akin Abayomi (Health) Tokunbo Wahab (Environment), Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing), Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Ibrahim Layode (Home Affairs), Mobolaji Ogunlende (Youths and Social Development), Dayo Alebiosu-Bush (Waterfront Infrastructure), Abisola Olusanya (Agriculture), Gbenga Oyerinde (Special Duties), Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Tourism), and Osiyemi Oluwaseun (Transportation).

Others are: Tunbosun Alake (Innovation, Science and Technology), Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo (Establishment, Training and Pension), Kayode Bolaji Roberts (Local Government Affairs), Mosopefoluwa George (Economic Planning and Budget), Olumide Oluyinka (Physical Planning and Urban Development), Abayomi Samson Oluyomi (Finance), Folashade Ambrose-Medem (Industry, Trade and Investment), Jamiu Alli-Balogun (Basic Education), Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe (Wealth Creations) and Tolani Sule Akibu (Tertiary Education)

The Special Advisers are; Sola Giwa (Transportation), Rotimi Fashola (Agriculture), Abiola Olowu (Commerce, Industry and Investment), Olajide Babatunde (eGIS), Idris Aregbe (Tourism), Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya (Health), Adekunle Olayinka (Works and Infrastructures), AbdulKabir Opeyemi Ogungbo (Taxation and Pension), Bola Olumegbon (Central Business District, CBD), Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu (Environment), Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen (Political Education and Civic Engagement), Barakat Odunuga-Bakare (Housing), Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje (Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs) and Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola (Central Internal Audit).