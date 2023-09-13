Sanwo-Olu Swears In 38 Commissioners, Special Advisers For Second Term

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo–Olu, on Wednesday, swore in 38 new cabinet members as Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Advertisement

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

Those sworn in were former Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayom; former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Olugbenga Omotoso; former Commissioner for Agriculture, Bisola Olusanya; and former Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab.

Others are: Layode Ibrahim, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Idris Aregbe, Moruf Fatai, Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Yakub Alebiosu, Lawal Pedro and Tunbosun Alake.

Others include Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Bolaji Dada, Mrs Barakat Bakare, Mosopefoluwa George, Dr Yekini Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Ayoola, Sola Giwa, and Tolani Akibu, Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, Dr Jide Babatunde, Afolabi Ayantayo, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Abdulkabir Ogungbo, Dr Afolabi Tajudeen, and Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

It would be recalled that the state’s House of Assembly had cleared 22 out of 39 cabinet nominees sent by Sanwo-Olu, rejecting 17. Following this, the governor sent a fresh list of 18 cabinet nominees, out of which, the House cleared 16 and rejected two.

Advertisement

Those rejected were former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote; and former Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Samuel Egube.