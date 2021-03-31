LASTMA, Other Lagos Security Agents To Use Body Cameras

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that law enforcement officers in the state including officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency will now wear body cameras while on duty.

The Chief Press Secretray to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said this in a tweet seen by our correspondent on Wednesday.

He said Sanwo-Olu announced the rollout of the plan at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Among those present at the event were the Head, Law Enforcement Training Institute, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, and officers of the state’s law enforcement outfits.

The officers will be trained by the LETI.

The tweet read, “ Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today rolls out the plan to train Lagos State Law Enforcement Agents on the use of body worn cameras under the Lagos State Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI),” Akosile tweeted.

According to the photographs tweeted by the CPS, the device was demonstrated on the governor and other heads of Lagos State security agencies present.