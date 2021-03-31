Most Domestic Violence Are Caused By Women-Pete Edochie

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, has attributed the rising domestic violence against women and broken marriages to feminism.

He said this during an interview with BBC Igbo Service.

The Actor stated that women are to be blamed in most cases of domestic violence.

He said, “Feminism isn’t something black people are known for. Once a woman leaves her parents to meet her husband and takes his surname, she is to be submissive to him. If she wasn’t married, she can do whatever she wants.

“Women walk and show off their behinds, it’s so that men would find them. If you see such a woman and express your marriage interest, then she starts walking properly. Our women now plunge into feminism nowadays.

“They can’t even keep their husbands anymore. Is that a good thing? These women are schooled but a lot of wives now can’t even cook — one thing that a woman should be good in so as to be able to keep her husband.

“My mother was not educated but she would cook all sorts of soups, including bitter leaf, Oha, Ogbono, Okro, Egusi, Ukwa, and what have you. My father would always get back home hurriedly to eat what his wife had cooked.

“Today, our wives can’t even cook anymore. Women who can’t cook aren’t supposed to call themselves women. And feminism is what causes women to be beaten up in marriages. You complain to a woman and she retorts.

“It becomes unbearable, so you stretch your arm and deal her a slap. Domestic violence starts. I don’t like seeing women crying because it hurts me deeply. But it is the fault of the woman herself a lot of times.”

According to Edochie, feminism has no place in Nigeria’s culture.

He continued, “To be honest, the understanding of women is low. I’m not a misogynist but I’ve associated with them a lot, even at work. Feminism has no place in our culture. We don’t worship women as the whites do.

“In the West, women could join forces and accuse a male colleague of assault. The man resigns. This can’t happen in our culture. As a young woman, if pedestrians don’t admire you, you’d weep for fear of not being beautiful.

“I’m a strong adherent of culture. Kneeling to put a ring on a woman’s hands is not our culture. Any man who does that has transferred the headship of his family to that woman.

“I’m a catholic, and when you enters the church, you first kneel and do the sign of the cross, then you go and seat down, this is to show that there’s a higher being to whom you’re paying respect.

“When you come to our place, Men climb trees to tap palm wine. How does it look if women do the same? Today women dictate to men. It wasn’t like that during our time.

“My mother and Father lived together untill my father died. As at when my father died he was 96 years old, he never knelt to propose to my mother.

“It wasn’t like that in our days. How women talk to men nowadays isn’t how we were raised. My mother, always call my father our father until he died, she was never beaten for one day.”

Edochie who has been married to his wife for 52 years said that he had never assaulted her.

He added, “My wife and I have been married for 52 years. I never beat her, because I never saw my father beat my mother, so I can’t beat her either.

“I have never heard that my five married sons beat their wives. They might disagree with what I’m saying, it’s left for them. But we that are adherent to culture knows that kneeling before a woman to propose is not our culture.”