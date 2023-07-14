LASU Debunks Claims Of Cultist Attacks At Poco Lee Concert on Campus

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of the Lagos State University Ojo, (LASU) has debunked claims that there were cultist attacks during a musical show held on its campus on Thursday evening.

The show was hosted by Pascal Odinaka popularly known as Poco Lee, a dancer and famous alumnus of the school. Popular singer, Bella Schmurda, who is a fellow LASU alumnus was also set to perform.

Reports have quoted students of the school stating that the disruption of the concert was caused by cultists known as ‘Ojo boys’ who did not want Bella Shmurda to perform, as well as organizers selling more tickets than the hall capacity.

However, the University management, in a statement signed by the coordinator for its Centre for Information and Public Relations, Thomas Oluwayemisi, stated that the reports attributing the disruption to cultists are ’embellished’.

The school condemned the incident, adding that the ‘twisted narrative that is beginning to be manufactured’ warranted that they provide the correct perspective.

The statement reads in part, “For the records, we wish to debunk claims of physical attacks on either the artists who came to perform or students by cultists being spread about. We state unequivocally that at no point was Bella Shmurda or Polo Lee or any other artiste attacked. Bella himself has validated this on his social media channels.

“While there were indeed pockets of squabbles among revelers as to be expected in such a show, reports of a fight break out or cult clashes are nothing but fallacies.

“We also wish to state for the records that the uproar that greeted the event towards its tail end was caused largely by reactions of excited students at having one of their own perform live for them on their campus. This is coupled with the issue of crowd control resulting from poor logistics and planning by the organisers, an independent entertainment outfit.

“From credible reports, the organisers of the show had sold tickets online with instructions for the attendees to obtain their tickets physically at the venue of the show. However, the crowd of students at the venue was beyond the provision of tickets made by the organisers leaving the men of the LASU security team to swiftly act to manage the situation with the support of men from other security agencies who had been invited before the show.

“Furthermore, even though the crowd was well controlled, the sighting of some of their own who have become celebrities did cause excitement from the students resulting in rowdiness.

“Seeing that some criminal elements were going to take advantage of the situation to perpetuate their evil intentions, the Security Team swiftly brought the show to an abrupt end and disperse the crowd around 5:30 pm. Indeed, the event ended with no single record of cult attacks as being purported.

“The General Public is therefore urged to be wary of the falsehood being orchestrated against the name of the University at this time when the institution is being celebrated nationally and internationally over her recent exploits.

“LASU has zero tolerance for cultism, which is evident in the fact that there have been zero reports of incidents of cult activities in the University for several years now.”