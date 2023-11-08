LASU Sacks Student Affairs Dean For Alleged Certificate Racketeering

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Dean of Student Affairs of the Lagos State University, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko has been sacked following allegations of certificate racketeering.

This comes after a report was published by an online medium on alleged racketeering that had been going on at the university.

The report claimed that a certificate racketeering syndicate sold authentic Lagos State University certificates for anywhere from N2 million to N3 million to interested parties, depending on the intricacy of the course in question.

Reacting to the report, the Lagos State House of Assembly stated that it will invite the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Tolani Akibu, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the Senate of the tertiary institution and other top staff over allegations.

A statement made available by Media Assistant to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele, stated that concerned officials of the institution will be invited so that facts about the allegation could be unearthed for the sake of the reputation of the school.

Following the summon, it was reported that Olumoko has been removed from office while a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Dr. Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, has been appointed as the new acting DSA.