Lawal Wins Three Gold Medals At Solidarity Games

Team Nigeria’s Rafiatu Lawal clinched three gold medals in the women’s 58kg category at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Lawal delivered a commanding performance, sweeping all available gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total categories.

She outclassed her rivals with remarkable precision and strength, finishing ahead of Niogora Abdullaeva of Uzbekistan, who took silver, and Noura Essam of Egypt, who claimed bronze.

Lawal reaffirmed her position as one of Africa’s most formidable weightlifters.

Her triumph in Riyadh comes just months after she won three silver medals at the World Weightlifting Championships, a feat that showcased her consistency and relentless drive for excellence.

She became the first Nigerian ever to achieve such a feat globally.

Lawal won gold medals at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She also claimed top honours at the 2023 African Games in Accra, cementing her reputation as one of Nigeria’s most consistent weightlifters.